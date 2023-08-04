Daily Search Forum Recap: August 4, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I am seeing another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. Bing Chat now works on Chrome and Firefox. Google Search Console seems to be rolling out a fix for the links report. Google Search Generative Experience has from Google cards. Google has ads at the top of SGE results. And I posted the weekly video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - August 3-4 (Unconfirmed)
It has been a full 9 days since I last reported about a Google Search ranking algorithm update and now I am seeing signs of another one starting yesterday, August 3rd through today, August 4th.
- Finally: Bing Chat Works On Chrome, Firefox and Other Browsers
This morning Bing Chat started to work across non-Edge browsers. That means, if you are logged into Bing, you can use Bing Chat on Chrome and Firefox and likely other browsers.
- More Links Now Displaying In Google Search Console's Links Report
A couple of weeks ago we reported that there was a bug with the Google Search Console link report. Google's John Mueller eventually confirmed the issue and said a fix will come out soon. This morning (I checked several times per day since then) I am seeing a small increase in the number of links being reported by the link report.
- Google Search Generative Experience From Google Cards
It looks like Google recently added a "from Google" card to the Google Search Generative Experience AI-generated answer section. This is when Google sources from its own data, like Google Business Profiles, Merchant Center and other Google-owned properties.
- New Top Google Ad Format In Search Generative Experience
We know Google has demoed some of its ads for the new Search Generative Experience but now some are seeing a new ad format in the Search Generative Experience in the wild.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google SGE Gains Links & Videos, Search Console Not Tracking SGE, Business Profiles AI, Deceptive Bing Ads & More
This week we covered a possible Google algorithm updater yesterday and today. We also covered how the new Google Search Generative Experience now can show both links to sources and videos in the answer snapshots. Google SGE also has these new 'from Google' cards in the answers...
- LEGO Dinosaur Enclosed In Podium Casing At Google Office
Here is a weird one for you. I spotted this photo from the Google office, I think the new Google campus in California, of a podium with a LEGO looking dinosaur enclosed in glass at the top.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Does Google bot collect content placed on the "before post content" hook as part of the post?, Reddit
- I'd imagine it's irrelevant in the meantime, and you can drop them. However, if you feel they're very problematic, and quite significant for the site, there's no harm in keeping them disavowed., John Mueller on Twitter
- Overstock migration update: Some rankings have already changed to Bed Bath and Beyond, while others remain Overstock. When moving to BBAB, rankings seems to have remained strong on the examples I checked. Again, will be intere, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- We’re rolling out a bunch of small updates to improve the ChatGPT experience. Shipping over the next week: 1. Prompt examples: A blank page can be intimidating. At the beginning of a new chat, you’ll now see examples to help y, OpenAI on Twitter
- Let's talk about algo recovery If your site is hit by an algorithm update, manual action, helpful content update, etc., these things (in isolation) are unlikely to solve the problem: - changing your title tags or meta d, Lily Ray on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Amazon’s ad services revenue rises 22%, bringing in more than $10 billion in Q2
- Walmart is launching targeted in-store ads at its checkouts
- Trivago blames profit drop on opting out of new Google Ads product
- Link building in 2023: 10 ways to win or fail
- Margin-based tracking: 3 advanced strategies for Google Shopping profitability
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Why Learning GA4 Is So Hard – And What To Do About It, Content Marketing Institute
Industry & Business
- Google Ends Controversial System That Warned Staff When Their Jobs Were at Risk, Business Insider
- Google Illegally Cut Contract Staffers Who Worked on AI, Union Alleges, Yahoo Finance
- A policy agenda for building a UK Research Cloud, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Image Link Building Scammers Using DMCA Copyright Infringement, Online Ownership
- Twitter’s Rebrand Is on Fire (and It's Not Glorious), Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps Photographed The Survivor Island And Seemingly Confirmed One Major Detail About Season 46, Cinemablend
- Would You Drive an Extra Five Minutes to Save the Planet?, The Atlantic
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Vision Pro users may get AR help for iPhone & Mac, AppleInsider
- Google Assistant rolling out Lens-powered Search screen, 9to5Google
- Microsoft just killed the Cortana app on Windows 11 in favour of AI, Windows Latest
- Siri could learn to lip read using motion detection, AppleInsider
SEO
- How to Become an SEO Freelancer (What It Takes + Key Tips), Semrush
- How to validate structured data, Wix SEO Hub
- What Is SEO-Friendly Web Design? 7 Steps When Building a Site, BruceClay
- Guest Blogging for SEO: Everything You Need to Know, Ahrefs
- How to Optimize for Google Discover in 2023: 5 Smart Tips, Semrush
Search Features
- New privacy tools and policies on Google Search, Google Blog
- Privacy-focused Brave Search launches its own image and video search, TechCrunch
