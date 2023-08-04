Finally: Bing Chat Works On Chrome, Firefox and Other Browsers

Aug 4, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (7) by | Filed Under Bing Search
This morning Bing Chat started to work across non-Edge browsers. That means, if you are logged into Bing, you can use Bing Chat on Chrome and Firefox and likely other browsers.

We knew this was coming soon and it seems to have started to roll out Friday morning at around 5am ET. Try it in your favorite browser and let me know if Bing Chat works for you.

Here is a screenshot of my Chrome browser letting me see and use Bing Chat (click to enlarge):

Here is a screenshot from Frank Sandtmann on Mastodon of Bing Chat working in Firefox:

It seems that even Bing Chat is aware that it works in Chrome:

Does it work for you? I think it should.

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

