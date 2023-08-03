Google Search Console Performance Reporting Not Tracking Search Generative Experience Yet

With the new Google Search Generative Experience, we are all hopeful that Google will give us reporting and filtering in Search Console. This way, we can track how well our sites are performing in SGE vs normal Google Search. But it seems like Search Console is not reporting on SGE at all.

Now that we can see links in Google SGE, technically that AI-generative answer should be the first position and Google Search Console's performance reports should report those as being in positon one. So if you are in the AI answer and you are also in positon 8, Google should show the average.

Glenn Gabe noted this on Twitter saying, "Google hasn't explained when SGE will be tracked in GSC, but here's an example proving data isn't being provided yet. This site ranks in the top carousel in the SGE results & in the 10 blue links at position 8. Only position 8 shows up in GSC (mobile, desktop, & in the US only." He added, " Good example proving that data isn't being provided yet. Only the listing at position 8 is being displayed and not the carousel, which technically should be position 1 based on how listings are tracked in GSC."

Here is the chart he shared of the Search Console performance report:

Thanks! I came to the same conclusion with the quick analysis I did, as well.



Thanks for sharing! — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) August 2, 2023

I assumed Google would be tracking this in Search Console but not breaking it out yet but I guess Google is doing neither?

Forum discussion at Twitter.