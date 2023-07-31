Bing Chat New Infrastructure Upgrade Taking Longer Than Expected - 30% Out

Microsoft is working hard to upgrade the Bing Chat infrastructure. This will not only make Bing Chat faster and more reliable but also enable features like third-party plugins and nosearch. But this upgrade is taking longer than expected, according to Bing's CEO, Mikhail Parakhin.

Mikhail Parakhin was asked for an update on both plugins and nosearch support and on Friday he replied, "For both we need to roll out the new infrastructure, it is at 30% right now. Took longer than expected (long tail of issues), but finally looks ok."

Here are those tweets:

For both we need to roll out the new infrastructure, it is at 30% right now. Took longer than expected (long tail of issues), but finally looks ok. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) July 27, 2023

The last we heard on nosearch was at the beginning of this month. Nosearch will let you ask Bing Chat to not use the web to answer your question.

The last we heard about third-party plugins was in April where we were told it was "coming soon."

So it seems the infrastructure upgrade is finally coming along well and it is at a point where Bing might be able to increase the "flighting" - the testing - of this new infrastructure.

Forum discussion at Twitter.