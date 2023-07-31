Can You Spot The Ad Label On These Microsoft Bing Search Ads?

Jul 31, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (8) by | Filed Under Microsoft Bing Ads (formerly adCenter)
Here are two screenshots of search ads in the Bing Search results. Let me know how long it takes you to find the "ad" label on these ads. It took me a while, like a good 20-30 seconds to find the ad label on these ads.

These screenshots were taken by Frank Sandtmann; he posted some screenshots on Mastodon - before you look to find the "ad" label, make sure to time yourself and comment below on how long it took - you can click on the images to enlarge them:

Normally the "ad" label is in front of the description line but man does this ad label position make it hard to know this is an ad.

Honestly, I find this to be the most deceptive ad label I've seen in any search engine in a while.

Good thing this is just a test...

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

