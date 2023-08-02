Google Tests New Local Search Ad Format

About a month ago, I spotted a new ad format in the Google Search results that had this local pack vibe. I shared it around, seeing if anyone else would notice it but I didn't hear back. The new ad format looks like a local result but has a sponsored label.

Anthony Higman first posted a screenshot of this on Twitter, here is that screenshot:

Then Mike Blumenthal yesterday posted on Twitter a similar variant to that sponsored local pack ad:

Glenn Gabe replied that he thinks those are Google home service ads but it is hard to know for sure. Glenn said you can tell by looking at the click-through URL parameters.

The 3 dots for a HSA ad reference the badge, screening, etc. There's been a huge push for all advertisers to get verified over the past year. This is an abs top impression in a regular search campaign with a location extension qualifying for the map pack. This is not new. — David Kyle | davidkyle.x (@DavidKyle) August 1, 2023

Have you seen these ads before?

