Google Tests New Local Search Ad Format

Aug 2, 2023
About a month ago, I spotted a new ad format in the Google Search results that had this local pack vibe. I shared it around, seeing if anyone else would notice it but I didn't hear back. The new ad format looks like a local result but has a sponsored label.

Anthony Higman first posted a screenshot of this on Twitter, here is that screenshot:

Google Ad Local Format2

Then Mike Blumenthal yesterday posted on Twitter a similar variant to that sponsored local pack ad:

Google Ad Local Format

Glenn Gabe replied that he thinks those are Google home service ads but it is hard to know for sure. Glenn said you can tell by looking at the click-through URL parameters.

Have you seen these ads before?

