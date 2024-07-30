New Google Ads Format "For Your Consideration"

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Hotels Times Square

Google may be testing a new search ad format named "for your consideration." These ads, at least in the example below, show hotel websites that you can go to to find hotels in the area. This may work for other categories of queries, outside of hotels, but this is the example I see right now.

This was spotted by Adam Bradley who posted that his query was [Chicago Hotels] and he was presented with this carousel of hotel options under the Google Search "sponsored" label of "For your consideration." He posted this screenshot on X:

Google Ads For Your Consideration

I tried to replicate it, but I was unable to.

He added that "each link going to a different brands homepage."

Are you able to see this? I don't think I have seen this before.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Gvolatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads &amp; SearchGPT - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

New Google Ads Google Merchant Center Feed Integration In AI Image Editor

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Format "For Your Consideration"

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google May Replace X (Twitter) With Latest Posts From

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Performance Report Search Appearance Filter Bug (To Be Fixed)

Jul 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 29, 2024

Jul 29, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google: Core Update Isn't Extremely Far Away As Publishers Grow Concerned

Jul 29, 2024 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google May Replace X (Twitter) With Latest Posts From
Next Story: New Google Ads Google Merchant Center Feed Integration In AI Image Editor

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.