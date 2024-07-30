Google Ads

Google may be testing a new search ad format named "for your consideration." These ads, at least in the example below, show hotel websites that you can go to to find hotels in the area. This may work for other categories of queries, outside of hotels, but this is the example I see right now.

This was spotted by Adam Bradley who posted that his query was [Chicago Hotels] and he was presented with this carousel of hotel options under the Google Search "sponsored" label of "For your consideration." He posted this screenshot on X:

I tried to replicate it, but I was unable to.

He added that "each link going to a different brands homepage."

Are you able to see this? I don't think I have seen this before.

Forum discussion at X.