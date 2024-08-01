Google Ads is currently having an outage for many of its reporting interfaces across Report Editor, Dashboards, and Saved Reports in the Google Ads web interface. Plus, The Products, Product Groups and Listing Groups pages are down across the web interface, API, and Google Ads Editor.

Google posted this update in the Google Ads status dashboard over here:

We’re actively looking into an issue with Google Ads. Report Editor, Dashboards, and Saved Reports in the Google Ads web interface are currently down. The Products, Product Groups and Listing Groups pages are down across the web interface, API, and Google Ads Editor. Thank you for your patience. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information.

It is dated today at 3:38 pm ET, but the issue may have started yesterday.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, wrote on X, "We’re actively looking into an issue with Google Ads."

We’re actively looking into an issue with Google Ads. Report Editor, Dashboards, and Saved Reports in the Google Ads web interface are currently down. The Products, Product Groups and Listing Groups pages are down across the web interface, API, and Google Ads Editor. Thank you… — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) August 1, 2024

Mike Ryan posted about an issue yesterday on X with reporting, he wrote, "Anyone else having troubles with the Google Ads connector in Looker Studio? I think maybe they are working on it & broke it temporarily."

Kirk Williams wrote on X, "I'm not crazy! ha, couldn't figure out why some things were working and some weren't. Thanks for the update!"

So if you are having issues, Google is working on it.

Although, Google has not posted a resolution time.

Forum discussion at X.

Update at 6:55 PM ET: Google is still working on it: