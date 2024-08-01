Google Ads Reporting & Some Interfaces Are Down For Advertisers

Aug 1, 2024 - 4:05 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Melting Google Logo

Google Ads is currently having an outage for many of its reporting interfaces across Report Editor, Dashboards, and Saved Reports in the Google Ads web interface. Plus, The Products, Product Groups and Listing Groups pages are down across the web interface, API, and Google Ads Editor.

Google posted this update in the Google Ads status dashboard over here:

We’re actively looking into an issue with Google Ads. Report Editor, Dashboards, and Saved Reports in the Google Ads web interface are currently down. The Products, Product Groups and Listing Groups pages are down across the web interface, API, and Google Ads Editor. Thank you for your patience. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information.

It is dated today at 3:38 pm ET, but the issue may have started yesterday.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, wrote on X, "We’re actively looking into an issue with Google Ads."

Mike Ryan posted about an issue yesterday on X with reporting, he wrote, "Anyone else having troubles with the Google Ads connector in Looker Studio? I think maybe they are working on it & broke it temporarily."

Google Ads Reports Issues

Kirk Williams wrote on X, "I'm not crazy! ha, couldn't figure out why some things were working and some weren't. Thanks for the update!"

So if you are having issues, Google is working on it.

Although, Google has not posted a resolution time.

Forum discussion at X.

Update at 6:55 PM ET: Google is still working on it:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Gvolatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads &amp; SearchGPT - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Reporting & Some Interfaces Are Down For Advertisers

Aug 1, 2024 - 4:05 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2024

Aug 1, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Bursting At The Seams

Aug 1, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Explains Search Algorithm Updates Around Deepfakes

Aug 1, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Sitelinks Pill Formats On Desktop Search

Aug 1, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center More Found By Google Product Feed Report

Aug 1, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 1, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.