Google Knowledge Panels Tests "Videos From" Section

Aug 1, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Video Camera

Google is testing a new section on knowledge panels named "videos from." This section can contain videos from the brand's social channels. This seems to be a larger extension of Google showing social posts from the brand's channels, maybe?

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted on X saying, "Google is now testing social media videos appearing in brand knowledge panels. The section is titled ‘Videos from’, featuring videos published to Instagram, TikTok and more."

Here are one of those screenshots:

Google Knowledge Panel Videos From

Here are more:

I currently cannot replicate those - can you?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: I am a failure - Mordy spotted this a while ago:

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Gvolatility, Bing Generative Search, Reddit Blocks Bing, Sticky Cookies, AI Overview Ads &amp; SearchGPT - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Bursting At The Seams

Aug 1, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Explains Search Algorithm Updates Around Deepfakes

Aug 1, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests Sitelinks Pill Formats On Desktop Search

Aug 1, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center More Found By Google Product Feed Report

Aug 1, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Knowledge Panels Tests "Videos From" Section

Aug 1, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Deep Dive On How Google Search Indexes JavaScript

Aug 1, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Deep Dive On How Google Search Indexes JavaScript
Next Story: Google Merchant Center More Found By Google Product Feed Report

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.