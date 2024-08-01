Google is testing a new section on knowledge panels named "videos from." This section can contain videos from the brand's social channels. This seems to be a larger extension of Google showing social posts from the brand's channels, maybe?

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted on X saying, "Google is now testing social media videos appearing in brand knowledge panels. The section is titled ‘Videos from’, featuring videos published to Instagram, TikTok and more."

Here are one of those screenshots:

Here are more:

Google is now testing social media videos appearing in brand knowledge panels. The section is titled ‘Videos from’, featuring videos published to Instagram, TikTok and more. Source: https://t.co/9kun509zKo pic.twitter.com/Oflr2GOJoY — SERP Alert (@SERPalerts) July 25, 2024

I currently cannot replicate those - can you?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: I am a failure - Mordy spotted this a while ago: