Google announced new Performance Max reporting updates and asset generation and image editing expansions. "We're adding asset-level conversion reporting to Performance Max, expanding asset generation to App and Display campaigns, improving image editing and much more," Google wrote.

Performance Max Reporting Updates

Here are the updates to Performance Max reporting:

Asset-level conversion reporting rolling out globally to advertisers now in order "to help you better understand what’s working well and where you can optimize your assets to drive improvement."

YouTube videos in Placements report is rolling out globally. Here you can review for brand suitability and exclude as needed via account-level placement exclusions.

Third-party brand safety verification capabilities for YouTube and Display inventory in Performance Max are available now.

Here is how to use asset-level reporting to find conversion data for your assets. You can modify the columns to show different conversion metrics.

Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, added, "To clarify, the Placement report for PMax itself isn’t new and shows impressions for each domain that your PMax campaign served on, including Google Video Partner domains. We’ll now begin to show individual YouTube video URLs that your PMax ads served on. Previously, these impressions have been reported as Owned & Operated."

Asset generation & Image Editing Expansion

Here is what is coming here:

Coming to more campaign types: Google's asset generation & image editing tools will be available in all relevant campaign types. Asset generation is now rolling out to App and Display campaigns.

More image editing capabilities: Add, remove & replace images in an image, and crop to different aspect ratios. This is now available globally in English and is expanding to more languages later this year.

Typeface integration: In addition to existing integrations with Canva, Smartly and Pencil, now Typeface users can bring their assets directly into Google Ads. Typeface also has templates for creating images and text in Performance Max campaigns.

You can edit images by adding, replacing, or removing objects within the image. Here is it in action:

