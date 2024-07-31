Google Ads lets you set up message assets to click-to WhatsApp for some advertisers. Message assets allow you to configure an ad asset or button with your responsive search ads in Google Ads, these can lead some users to WhatsApp.

PPCGreg received a notice in Google Ads about this and posted about it on X, the notice says, "Get leads through click-to-WhatsApp ads: Message assets help you generate leads by letting users chat with your business through WhatsApp directly in your ad. Provide your number and message to get started."

He said, "Saw it mentioned a couple months ago - first time getting the alert. Click-To-WhatsApp (commonly known as CTWA) coming out of Beta." Here is that notice:

It leads to this help document that reads:

Message assets allow you to configure an ad asset or button with your responsive search ads in Google Ads. After configuration is complete, user clicks are directed to WhatsApp so customers can start a conversation with your business. Message assets can be used with Search and Performance Max campaigns in Brazil or India.

So this might be in Brazil in India but it also says it is "currently in beta." Maybe it is coming out of beta now?

We have been seeing WhatsApp integration in Google Business Profiles pop up here and there.

To use message assets, make sure that you take the following actions. You can review the steps to set up message assets in the Instructions section below.

Set up your WhatsApp for Business app or WhatsApp for Business platform to provide a phone number for the message asset.

In Google Ads message assets configuration, select the country for your WhatsApp number and in the“WhatsApp phone number input” box, provide an active WhatsApp Business number.

Under “Starter message”, enter a message that meets Google Ads policies.

Confirm that your headlines has no mention of WhatsApp. Mentioning WhatsApp as a headline may result in clicks being redirected to your webpage.

You can learn more in this help document.

