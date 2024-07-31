Google seems to be testing a new search feature named "Hidden gem stores." This shows you shopping and merchant listings from various stores and brands. This does not seem to be the Google hidden gems algorithm, but rather just a fancy title for a search feature box.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark on X under SERPAlerts who wrote, "Google is now testing out a new section in mobile search results titled 'Hidden gem stores'. Clicking the results display a selection of merchant listing results for each store. Is this an example of Google's 'Hidden Gems' algo in action or just a feature sharing the same name?"

Here is his screenshot:

I doubt this is part of the hidden gems algorithm but who knows.

Have you seen this before?

Here are more screenshots?

