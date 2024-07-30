Google has a new Google Ads feature within Google Merchant Center feeds in AI image editor that enables you to import product images from your Merchant Center feeds into your Google Ads account. The images will then be stored and available for use in the Google Ads Asset Library.

"You can leverage product images to generate new campaign images using AI-powered image editing in Google Ads," Google added.

Dario Zannoni spotted this update and posted about it on LinkedIn. He wrote, "Quick update on a coming soon function for Google Ads: Merchant Center feed integration in AI image editor."

The documentation explains how this works:

After you link your Google Ads account to Merchant Center, you’ll be able to import the images from Google Merchant Center into the Asset Library. The import shows all product images from a linked Google Merchant Center account that are available for import. Note that edited images will not be saved back to the product feed, only to the Asset Library. For Performance Max campaigns: You can only include up to 20 images in a campaign which may limit the amount of images that can be imported from the Google Merchant Center.

You can then select an image from the Gppg;e Media Picker, the image is copied and opened directly in the AI image editor. The original product image is saved to the account’s Asset Library for easy accessibility in the future.

To use this feature, make sure that your Google Ads account is active and linked to a Google Merchant Center account. Learn how to Link a Google Ads account to Merchant Center there.

Here are the benefits according to Google:

Link your Google Merchant Center feeds with Performance Max campaigns to help achieve your business goals efficiently.

Enhance the product images that automatically come from your feed when running a Performance Max campaign using AI-generated images.

Efficiently create high-quality image assets with Google Merchant Center feeds.

Access images from your product feed, including the ones that are created using Google Product Studio, and create new campaign images using AI image editor in Google Ads.

Import of product feed images specifically via the media picker in the AI image editor.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.