Daily Search Forum Recap: August 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There is a Google Ads reporting outage that has been going on for a while now. I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report - worth checking out, I think. Google Local Service Ads automated lead dispute system is up, we got screenshots. Google Ads is now charging Canadians a 2.5% surcharge fee. Google Ads separate ad groups can remove AI-theming. Google is testing an explore more search box. Google Ads soon will allow pubic hair grooming serving ads. Plus, I posted the SEO video recap video.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Ads Reporting & Some Interfaces Are Down For Advertisers
Google Ads is currently having an outage for many of its reporting interfaces across Report Editor, Dashboards, and Saved Reports in the Google Ads web interface. Plus, The Products, Product Groups and Listing Groups pages are down across the web interface, API, and Google Ads Editor.
August 2024 Google Webmaster Report
Here is the big monthly Google webmaster report, where I catch you up on what changes with Google Search related to Google updates, ranking volatility, SEO, Search Console, UI changes, local and much more. This month we had intense ranking volatility all month, we had autocomplete updates, deepfakes algorithm changes and a big search indexing bug.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Intense Google Ranking Volatility, Deepfake Search Updates & Trump Autocomplete Tweaks
This week we covered how Google said the core update isn't extremely far away. We also reported on super intense Google Search ranking volatility change later this week and then the ongoing volatility with Google Search over the past few weeks...
Google Tests Explore More With Search Section
Google seems to be encouraging searchers to search more for more types of queries with a new "Explore more with Search" carousel. It shows the searcher other topics, with photos, on what they can search on.
Google Local Service Ads Automated Lead Dispute System
A few weeks ago, Google announced it is doing away with how it does credits and disputes for Local Service Ads and is switching to an automated system. It seems like that system is now live, up and running.
Separate Ad Group In Google Ads Can Remove AI-Theming
Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said if you put similar keywords in separate ad groups that can essentially make both eligible to be considered for auction selection. It would essentially remove AI-theming (if that is a word) because they are in different ad groups.
Google To Allow Pubic Hair Grooming Ads In September 2024
Google will update its Google Ads policy on September 3, 2024, to allow public hair grooming services to be advertised on the Google Ads network, including Display, YouTube, and Search.
Google Ads Tacks On Canadian Advertisers A 2.5% Surcharge
Google notified advertisers in Canada they are charging a 2.5% surcharge on top of everything for buying ads on Google. This is on top of many of these advertisers losing the credit card payment option, which was as good as cash for many of them.
Google Product Expert Diamond Certificate of Achievement
Here is a photo of a certificate of achievement that Ben Fisher received from Google for his work as a Google Product Expert in the Google Business Profiles forums. This is a Diamond Status version from the Google Product Experts team.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Search Notes seems to now be fully gone..., Barry Schwartz on X
- Reddit is vaguely 'throwing shade' at Google via email, Rob P on X:
- site: command in Google Search is again seems to be broken - this site of my client just has 57 pages and Google is showing 122 as number. But only showing 57 URLs across 6 pages of Search Results - not sure where those 122 - 57 U, Gagan Ghotra on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads hit by major reporting glitch, exposing competitor data
- Digital ad prices rise across channels as performance holds steady
- Reddit CEO to Microsoft and AI search engines: Pay for our content
- Enterprise SEO: 11 keys to success in 2024 and beyond
- Mastering AI in search: Best practices and future trends
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- ‘Straight from the top’: Criteo says Google won’t pull an Apple when it asks whether people want third-party cookies, Digiday
Industry & Business
- Google defeats RNC lawsuit claiming email spam filters harmed Republican fundraising, Reuters
- Microsoft says OpenAI is now a competitor in AI and search, CNBC
- Most Trusted Brands 2024, Morning Consult
- Third Door Media appoints Marc Sirkin as new President, Third Door Media
- Google-parent Alphabet cut stake in Crowdstrike before July global outage, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- 23+ Roles You Might Need on Your Content Marketing Team, Content Marketing Institute
- Small Player Wins Big in Brand Games, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Boost Your Rankings with Menu Items, Menu Highlights, Reviews, and Photos, ReputationArm
- CarPlay gets high marks in JD Power automotive survey, AppleInsider
Mobile & Voice
- Apple wants all devices to use gestures like Apple Vision Pro, AppleInsider
- Google Gemini Might Soon Question Your Taste in Music, Gizmodo
SEO
- How to Optimize Content for AI Overview Inclusion, Hill Web Creations
- Google AI Overview: What is The Future of Search Algorithms?, Foundation Inc
PPC
- New 2.5% Surcharge for Canadian Ads: What You Need to Know About The Canada DST Fee, Burk Digital Factory
- What's Happening When Nothing Happens in Your Google Ads Account?, Group Twenty Seven
- Consent Settings tab in Data Manager, PPC News Feed
- Google Ads Error Loading Products [Something Went Wrong] [2nd August 2024], FeedArmy
- Party Hats for Cats: More exciting AI creative tools coming, PPC Hero
Search Features
Other Search
- How ChatGPT Search Results Work, Dejan Marketing
- PSA: Internet Archive “glitch” deletes years of user data & accounts, Gingerbeard Man
