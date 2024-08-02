Daily Search Forum Recap: August 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is a Google Ads reporting outage that has been going on for a while now. I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report - worth checking out, I think. Google Local Service Ads automated lead dispute system is up, we got screenshots. Google Ads is now charging Canadians a 2.5% surcharge fee. Google Ads separate ad groups can remove AI-theming. Google is testing an explore more search box. Google Ads soon will allow pubic hair grooming serving ads. Plus, I posted the SEO video recap video.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Reporting & Some Interfaces Are Down For Advertisers
    Google Ads is currently having an outage for many of its reporting interfaces across Report Editor, Dashboards, and Saved Reports in the Google Ads web interface. Plus, The Products, Product Groups and Listing Groups pages are down across the web interface, API, and Google Ads Editor.
  • August 2024 Google Webmaster Report
    Here is the big monthly Google webmaster report, where I catch you up on what changes with Google Search related to Google updates, ranking volatility, SEO, Search Console, UI changes, local and much more. This month we had intense ranking volatility all month, we had autocomplete updates, deepfakes algorithm changes and a big search indexing bug.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Intense Google Ranking Volatility, Deepfake Search Updates & Trump Autocomplete Tweaks
    This week we covered how Google said the core update isn't extremely far away. We also reported on super intense Google Search ranking volatility change later this week and then the ongoing volatility with Google Search over the past few weeks...
  • Google Tests Explore More With Search Section
    Google seems to be encouraging searchers to search more for more types of queries with a new "Explore more with Search" carousel. It shows the searcher other topics, with photos, on what they can search on.
  • Google Local Service Ads Automated Lead Dispute System
    A few weeks ago, Google announced it is doing away with how it does credits and disputes for Local Service Ads and is switching to an automated system. It seems like that system is now live, up and running.
  • Separate Ad Group In Google Ads Can Remove AI-Theming
    Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said if you put similar keywords in separate ad groups that can essentially make both eligible to be considered for auction selection. It would essentially remove AI-theming (if that is a word) because they are in different ad groups.
  • Google To Allow Pubic Hair Grooming Ads In September 2024
    Google will update its Google Ads policy on September 3, 2024, to allow public hair grooming services to be advertised on the Google Ads network, including Display, YouTube, and Search.
  • Google Ads Tacks On Canadian Advertisers A 2.5% Surcharge
    Google notified advertisers in Canada they are charging a 2.5% surcharge on top of everything for buying ads on Google. This is on top of many of these advertisers losing the credit card payment option, which was as good as cash for many of them.
  • Google Product Expert Diamond Certificate of Achievement
    Here is a photo of a certificate of achievement that Ben Fisher received from Google for his work as a Google Product Expert in the Google Business Profiles forums. This is a Diamond Status version from the Google Product Experts team.

