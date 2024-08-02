Daily Search Forum Recap: August 2, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is a Google Ads reporting outage that has been going on for a while now. I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report - worth checking out, I think. Google Local Service Ads automated lead dispute system is up, we got screenshots. Google Ads is now charging Canadians a 2.5% surcharge fee. Google Ads separate ad groups can remove AI-theming. Google is testing an explore more search box. Google Ads soon will allow pubic hair grooming serving ads. Plus, I posted the SEO video recap video.

