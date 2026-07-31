This week, yep, we had more ongoing Google Search volatility but a calming period on Wednesday. Google has rolled out the platform properties to track X, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Google page indexing delays has caused weird static snapshots. Google does not list the order precedence for how they deal with metadata conflicts. Google does support the unavailable_after date but it might not see it if you update it. Google prohibits marking up fake or undisclosed incentivized reviews. Almost half of all searches on Google show AI Overviews. Google removed the requirement to block internal search results from Google in its guidelines but it is still recommended. Bing is testing product pricing on product images in the search results. Google Shopping Ads is testing AI-generated descriptions. Google Ads has this new lead journey mapping feature. Google Ads also has something new called Budget Panel. Google Ads is rolling out Target CPA and Target ROAS bidding options. Google Ads product reports product clicks and non-product click metrics. Google Ads lets you exclude based on income for PMax campaigns. Google Ads conversion metrics document shared more on timing and data sources. Google Ads Editor version 2.13 is available. Microsoft Advertising ad previews hub now works for PMax campaigns. Microsoft Advertising is moving Predictive matching to Search Term matching. Microsoft earnings report showed its ad revenue for search and Bing was up 10%. ChatGPT Ads Manager has budget changes, new ad formats, new features and API changes. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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