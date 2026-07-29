Google Ads has introduced what it calls "Budget Panel," which should be able to be found (at some point) in Performance Max and Demand Gen campaign review page. Google says the Budget Panel "provides customized budget recommendations to optimize campaign performance and prevent low starts."

I found this in the updated Performance Max help document towards the bottom, the version from a week ago does not have this content.

Budget Panel analyzes specific campaign settings, like bidding strategy and targeting, this panel provides data-driven insights about your budget recommendations.

Google also said the recommendations include:

Recommended budget level : The panel displays up to 3 daily budget suggestions (Low, Medium, and High), based on your campaign settings and account history. The lower level is the minimum recommended budget for campaign, and selecting a higher budget level will further increase its overall effectiveness.

: The panel displays up to 3 daily budget suggestions (Low, Medium, and High), based on your campaign settings and account history. The lower level is the minimum recommended budget for campaign, and selecting a higher budget level will further increase its overall effectiveness. Performance forecasting: You can understand the potential reach and performance gains associated with each budget level. This transparency helps you align your investment with targeted goals.

Do any of you see this feature in your Google Ads account? Do share screenshots in the comments area, if you can.

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