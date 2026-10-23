This week, yes, we saw even more Google search ranking volatility chatter but still no official core update. Google shared how to handle Google Search if you need to take down your site for the PHP exploit fix. There are three new studies on AI Search and it makes you ask if there is any ROI for doing GEO or AI SEO. Google updated its help document on controlling Google crawls. Google also posted a video on robots.txt rules. Google AI Overviews citation cards are testing AI-generated summaries. Google Search is testing a new layout for the local knowledge panel. Google moved the Google Posts higher up in the local panel too. Google Business Profiles is testing verification via government ID. Google has a delay on review appeals, again. Google is rolling out a new Google Business Home. Google Ads has three updates for lifecycle goals. Google Ads now shows ads in Personal Intelligence. Google Ads is rolling out the new translation tool. Google Ads has a save and test asset group A/B toggle. Google Ads expanded financial services verification to the US and Canada. Google Ads is no longer showing featured professionals in LSAs. Google Ads is testing scrolling marquee text on sponsored results. ChatGPT ads has new ad formats, updated conversion page, performance emails and is auto-enabling creative enhancements. Plus, I released a new AI tool for Is iThat was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

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