Since June 11th, Google Search Console's page indexing report has been getting stuck and not showing more daily data for the past several weeks. Google has fixed it a few times, but it leads to seeing the data grouped by weeks rather than by days. This even happened yesterday.

I've been keeping a log of these delays with the page indexing report since June 11th and even noted on social media about how these delays are causing these snapshots over the course of weeks, not days.

But Brodie Clark has posted a really good video or GIF really illustrating the issue on X and he grouped the delays by three periods, which match up with what I have been documenting. These periods include:

Jul 11th - Jul 24th (14 days)

Jul 1st - Jul 10th (10 days)

Jun 13th - Jun 30th (18 days)

It might be a day before/after depending on your time zone (like I am in NY, so the dates are one day earlier for me). But this is what we are seeing - here is his GIF illustrating this data in the report:

Here is a random static image from a profile I have access to of this report:

Brodie wrote, "indexing data for pages in Search Console has been delayed for weeks now – we only have 3 unique data points since June 13th." "

This is not specifically an issue unless you are trying to debug a set of pages over a shorter period of time. But utlimately, you will get the data you need, it is just taking longer than normal. "This is a pain from an analysis standpoint, as it means that you have to wait much longer than necessary in order to see an update in indexing data after making changes, so the results are far more dramatic than the reality," Brodie added.

I wonder what is causing this report to not have the data update more frequently but it is clear, Google is aware of the issues. I am hoping Google is working on fixing the speed of the reporting pipeline with the page indexing report.

Forum discussion at X.