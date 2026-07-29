Bing Testing Pricing On Product Images

Jul 29, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Products Hero

Microsoft seems to be testing showing pricing on the product images within the Bing Search organic results. Normally, Bing would show review stars on the product images and, below the image, show the price.

I should note that I am also seeing two rows of products under a single search result snippet, which I think is new.

The product price aspect was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

Bing Product Images Prices

This is what I see, notice in the images are reviews, not pricing:

Bing Product Images Ratings Price Below

But then I saw the same snippet with two rows of product images:

Bing Product Images Two Row

Bing tests a lot of features, a lot.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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