Microsoft seems to be testing showing pricing on the product images within the Bing Search organic results. Normally, Bing would show review stars on the product images and, below the image, show the price.

I should note that I am also seeing two rows of products under a single search result snippet, which I think is new.

The product price aspect was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

This is what I see, notice in the images are reviews, not pricing:

But then I saw the same snippet with two rows of product images:

Bing tests a lot of features, a lot.

Forum discussion at X.