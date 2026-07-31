Microsoft Advertising is moving its Predictive Matching targeting option to Search term matching within AI Max. Microsoft added a note to various help document pages about the change, it says:

Predictive Matching is moving to Search term matching within AI Max. AI Max builds on existing matching capabilities with enhanced AI-powered intent understanding, improved transparency, and additional optimization features. No action is required at this time. Updates will be shared as they become available.

Here is a screenshot of one of those pages:

It is unclear exactly when this move is happening but it will happen at some point.

Predictive targeting helps you easily find new audiences that you may not have considered targeting, who are more likely to convert. We use a combination of your ad content, landing pages, and audience intelligence signals to help you reach the right potential customers at the right time to expand your audience reach.

I spotted this via Hana Kobzová and PPC News Feed.

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