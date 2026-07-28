Google Ads Gain Product Clicks & Non-Product Clicks Metrics

Jul 28, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Shop Click

Google Ads has added two new product reporting metrics to some reports, product clicks and non-product clicks. Product clicks are when a searcher clicked directly on a product in your ad and non-product clicks are when a searcher clicked another part of the ad, not the specific product.

Yash Mandlesha spotted this and explained on LinkedIn, Product clicks are when "someone clicked directly on a product in your ad and landed on that product page."Non-product clicks are when "someone clicked another part of the ad (like your store name, headline, or "Visit site" CTA) instead of a specific product."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Product Clicks Non

Yash added, "We'll now start understanding whether specific products are attracting direct clicks, or simply helping users engage with the brand. It's a small update, but another step towards making product reporting much more transparent."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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