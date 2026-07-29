The Google Ads interface now shows Target CPA and Target ROAS as explicit bidding strategy options in the drop-down of bidding options.

We knew this was coming, as it is supported in the new version of Google Ads Editor 2.13 and all the other recent communication from Google and now advertisers are seeing it.

Natasha Kaurra posted on LinkedIn a screenshot of Target CPA and Target ROAS bidding options showing alongside the others. She wrote, "For the first time in one of my accounts, I noticed Target CPA and Target ROAS appearing as direct bidding strategy options alongside:"

Maximize Clicks

Maximize Conversions

Maximize Conversion Value

Target Impression Share

Manual CPC

Here is the screenshot:

"Previously, Target CPA and Target ROAS were commonly presented as optional targets under Maximize Conversions and Maximize Conversion Value. This new layout makes them much more visible during campaign setup," she added.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.