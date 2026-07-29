Google Ads Target CPA & Target ROAS As Explicit Bidding Strategy Options

Jul 29, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Bid Paddle

The Google Ads interface now shows Target CPA and Target ROAS as explicit bidding strategy options in the drop-down of bidding options.

We knew this was coming, as it is supported in the new version of Google Ads Editor 2.13 and all the other recent communication from Google and now advertisers are seeing it.

Natasha Kaurra posted on LinkedIn a screenshot of Target CPA and Target ROAS bidding options showing alongside the others. She wrote, "For the first time in one of my accounts, I noticed Target CPA and Target ROAS appearing as direct bidding strategy options alongside:"

  • Maximize Clicks
  • Maximize Conversions
  • Maximize Conversion Value
  • Target Impression Share
  • Manual CPC

Here is the screenshot:

Google Ads Target Cpa Target Roas Bidding Options

"Previously, Target CPA and Target ROAS were commonly presented as optional targets under Maximize Conversions and Maximize Conversion Value. This new layout makes them much more visible during campaign setup," she added.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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