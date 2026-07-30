Doesn't it feel like you are always seeing AI Overviews at the top of all your Google Search results? Well, new data from Similarweb says that AI Overviews show up for about 43% of all queries. Meanwhile, Semrush data has it at about 48% of all queries.

It depends on the query category because informational queries tend to be even higher.

Here is a chart from Similarweb posted on X that shows the percentage of queries AI Overviews show up for and the growth of that number over time. Yes, up from about 15% all the way to 43% in a short period of time:

And yes, you can see AI Mode visits are growing even faster.

Here is the data from Semrush:

I covered these percentages a year ago and it was at about 13% to 20%.

Here is a sample of an AI Overview at the top of the Google Search results:

Forum discussion at X.