Google Ads Household Income Exclusions For PMax

Jul 27, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Poor House

Google Ads is reportedly offering a new exclusion type for Performance Max campaigns. This one is named household income exclusions, which is not new to Google Ads as a whole, but maybe for PMax campaigns.

Household income exclusions has been around in Google Ads for some time now, just check the Google search results. But Thomas Eccel posted on LinkedIn that it is the first time he is seeing this for PMax campaigns. He wrote, "Wow, this is the first time ever I'm seeing Household Exclusions in a PMax campaign." "With this setting I can now select household ranges to exclude from the campaign on campaign level," he added.

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Household Exclusions

As you can see, you can select household income ranges to exclude from the campaign. The unselected household income ranges will be included and the selected boxes will be excluded. The options include:

  • Top 10%
  • 11-20%
  • 21-30%
  • 31-40%
  • 41-50%
  • Lower 50%
  • Unknown

This can come in handy if you have a product that sells better for different income brackets.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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