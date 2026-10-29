Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2026

Oct 29, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing blending ads in AI Mode with all products and sponsored products. Google may be testing dropping the citations card from AI Overviews. Google expanded ads in AI Mode to more countries and launched muiltiturn ads in the US. Google Business Profiles finally lets restaurants manage their ordering providers. Google does not show all spammy links in the Search Console link report. Google spoke about 404s and why they are not scary. Google AI Overviews have query refinement bubbles that take you into AI Mode. Google Ads API version 26.1 is out and a new Merchant API is available. Google expanded connected apps in Google Search. Google's ad revenue was up 10.5% but profit fell, while Bing's ad revenue was up 12%.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google AI Mode Tests Blending All Products With Sponsored Products
    Google seems to be testing mixing sponsored products, ads, within the organic product results in AI Mode. Google has this line above the product results that can say "Sponsored" and "All products." Even as I look at screenshots of this, I am not sure if the "All products" are sponsored or not.
  • Is Google Testing Dropping Citations Cards From AI Overviews?
    Google may be testing removing the citations card on the Google AI Overviews section. So when you do a search on desktop and see an AI Overview, Google generally shows a citations card that has links to the sources you can click on. Google is reportedly testing removing that card from the interface.
  • Google Business Profiles Finally Adds Third-Party Ordering Controls
    Google has finally added the ability to manage and control third-party ordering services on an individual basis for restaurants within Google Business Profiles. So you can disable features completely or partially from within Google Business Profiles.
  • Google Expands Ads In AI Mode To More Countries & Multiturn Ads In U.S.
    Google announced it is expanding ads in AI Mode to several more countries including Australia, Canada, India, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Singapore. Then in Q4 Google will also expand ads in AI Mode to Brazil, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
  • Bing Ads Revenue Up 12% With Overall Revenue Up 19%
    Microsoft reported its first quarter 2027 earnings, showing that its search and advertising revenue was up 12%, indicating its ad growth was 2 points higher than the previous quarter. The previous quarter it was up 10%, before that was up 12%, before that up 10% before that, up 16% and the one before that was 21% and this quarter, it is only up 10%.
  • Google Ad Revenue Up 10.5% With Overall Revenue Up 25%
    Google reported its earnings today, its Q3 2026 earnings report showed search ad revenues up by 10.5% at $82 billion and overall revenue was up 25% at $127.6 billion. As you know, I specifically like to dig in as best as I can on the search ad revenue side to see how Google Ads has performed.
  • You Can Now Build Apps For Google Search: Connected Apps Platform
    Google announced today that you and your developers can now build apps for Google Search and Gemini. Google wrote, "today we're launching the preview of our Connected Apps Platform, a unified way for more app developers to bring their capabilities directly into Gemini and Search."
  • Google Explains Why 404 Errors Aren't Scary
    Google is out with a new video in The Non-Canonical Cabinet series, this one is on 404 pages and why they are not scary. I like how they also timed the video with a Halloween theme.
  • Google Does Not Show All Spammy Links In Search Console
    Google does not show all links, and not all spammy links, within the Search Console links report. This is not new, Google has long said that the link report only shows a sampling of links.
  • Google AI Overviews With Query Refinement Bubbles
    Google is testing query refinement bubbles at the top of the AI Overviews in Google Search. But clicking the refinement bubble does not change the query, instead, it takes you into AI Mode for that query set.
  • Google Ads API Version 26.1 Now Out Available
    Google Ads has just released a minor update to its Google Ads API, this is version 26.1. This update touches on assets, campaigns, local services, recommendations, reporting, and targeting.
  • Google Merchant API With New October 2026 Updates
    Google has released several updates to the Merchant API for October 26. The update expands YouTube Shopping and AI-commerce reporting, adds product attributes for videos and warranties, improves disapproval diagnostics, and introduces API integration enhancements and reporting deprecations.
  • Pumpkin Waymo For Halloween
    Google is dressing up its Waymo fleet for Halloween in scary pumpkin outfits. Here is a photo from a video of a Waymo picking up a passenger that shows this. You can see the full video on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

Google: Ads In AI Mode Earning Less Than Traditional Search Ads

Oct 29, 2026 - 10:15 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2026

Oct 29, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Does Not Show All Spammy Links In Search Console

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Query Refinement Bubbles

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google AI Mode Tests Blending All Products With Sponsored Products

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant API With New October 2026 Updates

Oct 29, 2026 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Does Not Show All Spammy Links In Search Console
Next Story: Google: Ads In AI Mode Earning Less Than Traditional Search Ads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.