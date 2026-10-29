Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing blending ads in AI Mode with all products and sponsored products. Google may be testing dropping the citations card from AI Overviews. Google expanded ads in AI Mode to more countries and launched muiltiturn ads in the US. Google Business Profiles finally lets restaurants manage their ordering providers. Google does not show all spammy links in the Search Console link report. Google spoke about 404s and why they are not scary. Google AI Overviews have query refinement bubbles that take you into AI Mode. Google Ads API version 26.1 is out and a new Merchant API is available. Google expanded connected apps in Google Search. Google's ad revenue was up 10.5% but profit fell, while Bing's ad revenue was up 12%.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Firm Creates Community To Differentiate Itself, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

Google adding more Connected Apps to Gemini and Search, 9To5Google

SEO

Public Discord messages might start showing up in Google Search, 9To5Google

Feedback:

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