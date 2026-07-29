Google Search Doesn't Publish Precedence For Metadata In Conflict

Jul 29, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Signals

Google's John Mueller confirmed it has not and likely won't publish publicly Google Search's defined order of precedence for metadata reconciliation.

In other words, if you have conflicting signals you are sending Google, which signal trumps the other. Like a 301 redirect from URL A to URL B but on URL B, you have a canonical tag to URL A, which should Google trust. I'd think the 301 redirect would trump the canonical, but that is just one of many examples of sending Google mixed signals.

Google's John Mueller said on Bluesky, "There's no publicly defined order of precedence for metadata reconciliation here." He added that "if you're giving conflicting metadata, you should fix it, not analyze if it'll work regardless."

John also gave a "common use-case" which are "dates on a page," where the date on the page says one thing, but the metadata might say something else.

John added that it is not possible to give a specific order for these, because "All of these can have different weights & filters, plus they'll change over time," he wrote.

This is why John has said time and time again that consistency is the biggest technical SEO factor, he said it countless times. Having conflicting and inconsistent signals on your pages can confuse Google Search and confuse you.

Here are some of those older articles:

Here are those posts:

Bluesky Posts Order Signals

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

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