ChatGPT Ads Manager Budget Changes, New Features, API & Ad Formats

Jul 27, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Chat Ai Boxes

OpenAI has released a number of new features and changes to ChatGPT Ads Manager over the past week or so. The latest round of changes include changes to how your daily budget works, budget pacing, conversion-optimized campaigns, geo-exclusions, matching updates, API features, and the rollout of a new product ad formats.

Here is the email of changes:

  • Conversion-optimized campaigns: Create conversion-optimized cost-per-click (oCPC) campaigns by selecting the Conversions objective in campaign setup. These campaigns optimize delivery toward clicks that are more likely to drive your conversion event, while billing remains based on valid clicks
  • Daily budget update: Daily budgets will change from fixed daily limits to average daily budgets: the average you want to spend per day over seven days. No action is required, and your total budget is not changing. Spend may vary by day while staying within daily and seven-day limits
  • Spend pacing for daily budgets: Daily budgets now pace automatically throughout the day, helping distribute spend more evenly Geo exclusion: Exclude specific geographic locations from campaign targeting to better align delivery with your audience and business needs
  • Mobile measurement partner integrations: We recently launched integrations with AppsFlyer and Adjust to measure and attribute app installs and in-app events from ChatGPT Ads Automatic advanced matching (AAM): Improve website conversion measurement by matching more conversions to ads using hashed customer information. To enable it, go to Tools, then Conversions, then Data Source, and select 'Enable for all Web data sources' at the top of the page
  • Bulk API: Create and update campaigns, ad groups, and ads in bulk asynchronously through the Ads API
  • Refreshed ad format for product feed campaigns: We’re starting to roll out a refreshed product card format featuring price and star ratings

Here is a screenshot from Craig Graham on LinkedIn of the "Conversion-optimized campaigns." Craig said, "I am now able to choose "Conversions" as a campaign objective in ChatGPT Ads." "You can also set a "Conversion optimized bid cap" within ad group settings," he added.

Here are those screenshots:

Chatgpt Ads Conversion1

Chatgpt Ads Conversion2

Here is a screenshot of the new product feed ad format:

Chatgpt Ads Product Format

The daily budget changes start today, July 27th and the "daily budgets will now represent the average amount you want to spend per day over a seven day period." "This means daily spend may be higher or lower than your daily budget amount on individual days. If a campaign spends more on some days, ChatGPT Ads can account for that in later pacing so the campaign continues to pace toward its overall budget." More details can be found over here. You should check it out, it has a ton of details.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Update: OpenAI sent out an email on July 28th about the daily budget changes that were mentioned above in this story. Here is that email and the link goes to the same place I linked to above, over here:

 

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