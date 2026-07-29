Google Ads posted details about a new feature it calls "Lead Journey Mapping." Lead Journey Mapping is a visual drag-and-drop tool that allows lead generation advertisers to map their end-to-end customer journey within Google Ads.

There is this new help document spotted by Hana Kobzová on PPC News Feed that says:

Lead Journey Mapping is an intuitive, visual drag-and-drop tool within Google Ads that allows lead generation advertisers to map their unique end-to-end customer journey. It helps you visualize touchpoints and align campaign bidding with deep-funnel business goals.

I found this screenshot of the tool over here - I should note, that page has been live since at least June 9th:

As you can see, it says, "Review and complete your customer journey for clearer insights and better bidding guidance to drive more performance for your business." It then lets you create different stages of the customer journey, from visiting your website (a pageview), to filling out your contact form or making a phone call, to a qualification call, to a job being completed.

Google says you should use Lead Journey Mapping to define and visualize every major stage of your customer's journey, encompassing both online and offline touchpoints from initial lead acquisition to the final sale. This tool is best utilized when designing or reviewing your lead generation campaigns to ensure that your tracked Google Ads conversions align with your real-world business goals. For optimal results, use the visual map to identify tracking gaps and plan where importing offline conversion data can help complete your measurement picture.

Here are the benefits of using this tool, according to Google:

Visual journey mapping : Easily construct and define specific sales stages. This clarifies the path a lead takes to become a customer.

: Easily construct and define specific sales stages. This clarifies the path a lead takes to become a customer. Data-driven insights : Incorporate conversion delays, metrics, and offline events. Build a transparent feedback loop between sales outcomes and ad campaigns.

: Incorporate conversion delays, metrics, and offline events. Build a transparent feedback loop between sales outcomes and ad campaigns. Actionable feedback: Identify bottlenecks, drop-offs, and critical conversion points within your sales funnel.

Google also posted these "things to know" about Lead Journey Mapping:

Performance impact : In the short term, your Lead Journey Mapping doesn’t directly change campaign performance. However, by establishing clean conversion hygiene now, your account will be positioned to benefit from Journey Aware Bidding and future automated bidding guidance.

: In the short term, your Lead Journey Mapping doesn’t directly change campaign performance. However, by establishing clean conversion hygiene now, your account will be positioned to benefit from Journey Aware Bidding and future automated bidding guidance. Data privacy and security : Your journey map uses your existing Google Ads data. All mapped stages and customer touchpoint structures remain subject to Google's standard, industry-leading data privacy and security policies.

: Your journey map uses your existing Google Ads data. All mapped stages and customer touchpoint structures remain subject to Google's standard, industry-leading data privacy and security policies. Offline conversion gaps: If your business has offline sales touchpoints that aren't currently being tracked, your journey map will help highlight these visual gaps. You can bridge these gaps by setting up offline measurements like Enhanced Conversions for Leads or Offline Conversion Import.

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