Google has released version 2.13 of the Google Ads Editor, which includes 17 new features and removes one older feature. The full list of features is below, as Google posted on its site.

Google Ads Editor is a free, downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. The tool aims to save time and simplify bulk changes to your Google Ads campaigns.

Google released version 2.12 in March, then version 2.11 last November, version 2.10 in July 2025, then version 2.9 in March 2025, then version 2.8 in November 2024, then before that version 2.7 in June and Version 2.6 was released in March 2024 and version 2.5 was released in November 2023.

New features in version 2.13, so here they are:

"Show your ads on TV screens" recommendation

Full support for the "Show your ads on TV screens" recommendation is now available. Applying this optimization helps you instantly opt back into connected TV inventory by resetting overridden bid adjustments.

Business name and logo in Responsive video ads

Dedicated "Business name" and "Business logo" fields have been added to the properties panel for both Responsive Video ads and Non-skippable video ads. This expands branding capabilities and ensures consistent visibility of assets across video formats.

Composed images in Demand Gen image ads

Support for "Classic display assets" has been added to Demand Gen image ads. By utilizing standard image dimensions currently used in plain Image ads, this feature helps streamline the migration of legacy Display campaigns over to the Demand Gen format.

Customer retention goal

This release adds support for the Customer retention goal (also known as Reengagement goal or CRO) for Performance Max campaigns. This functions similarly to the existing New customer acquisition (NCA) goal workflow, helping you focus performance on re-engaging past customers.

Target CPV and Target CPM bids are optional

Target CPV and Target CPM bids for ad groups can now be left entirely blank, allowing the system to automatically determine the optimal bid at serving time. For accounts without automatic bidding features enabled, uploads with blank bids will fail at upload time.

Maps channel for Demand Gen

You can now select and enable "Maps" as a channel option within the Channels settings panel for Demand Gen ad groups, extending your placement flexibility.

VVC targeting best practice

A new built-in custom rule automatically evaluates unposted Video campaigns using a Target CPV bid strategy. It triggers a warning flag if an ad group is overly restrictive by combining both content and audience targeting simultaneously.

“Generated text” enhancement

You can now opt-in or opt-out of the "Generated text" enhancement functionality specifically for Demand Gen video ads, granting you direct control over automated copy variations.

VVC ad formats best practice

Two new built-in custom rules flag unposted Target CPV video campaign ad groups violating format best practices. They ensure your ad groups contain the appropriate horizontal or vertical video assets required for your chosen ad formats.

VVC budget suggestions

Proactive budget optimization alerts will now warn you if the entered budget for a new, unposted Target CPV video campaign falls below a recommended baseline. The system-generated budget suggestion is dynamically derived based on geographic targeting and campaign duration.

AI Max for Shopping

A comprehensive suite of AI Max-related capabilities is now available for Shopping campaigns, achieving feature parity with Search and Performance Max campaigns. This includes automated text, URL expansion controls, text guidelines, URL exclusions, and brand list controls.

Video bid suggestions as a warning

An optimization warning will trigger for new, unposted video ad groups if their Target CPV or Target CPM bid falls below system recommendations. This warning includes an actionable "Adjust bids" shortcut to instantly raise the bid to the recommended value.

Channel performance reports

New native performance reporting functionality replicates the "Insights and Reports > Channel performance" data breakdown found in the Google Ads front end, allowing you to view specific channel metrics directly in Editor.

Improve column management

A redesigned column management dialog interface allows you to easily customize visibility, adjust display orders, and set sorting rules. You can save presets to quickly switch between three distinct column configurations, as well as export or import layouts via CSV files.

Resume download

If an account download is interrupted or fails mid-way, running "Get Recent Changes" will preserve your custom campaign selections. A new option allows you to immediately re-select those exact same campaigns to resume the process without rebuilding your list.

AI Attestation for images and videos

A new compliance field titled "User attestation" is available for Image and Video assets to manage disclosure mandates for AI-generated content. Options include Unset, Label, and Don't label, and settings can be applied in bulk or directly within asset pickers.

Bidding strategies

Bidding strategies and targets have been restructured for Search and Performance Max campaigns, separating Target CPA and Target ROAS into explicit bidding strategies. Additionally, the Target ROAS Tolerance attribute field has been relocated to display under the Target ROAS bidding strategy settings panel.

The one deprecated feature is:

Support for Video Action campaigns

Support for creating new Video Action campaigns has been removed. Active campaigns have been migrated to Demand Gen, and creation restrictions will apply across standard accounts.

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