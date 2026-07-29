Earlier this month, Google announced platform properties, a way to see content that you manage but on third-party platforms, including social platforms and video platforms. So if you have an account on Instagram, TikTok, X and/or YouTube, you can claim access and see how your content on those platforms are performing within Google Search. That feature is now globally live as of today, Google announced.

Google said, "Today, platform properties are globally available to everyone." You should be able to access it by adding a new property from the menu bar or by clicking here. And you'd see:

In my earlier coverage, I dug through my reports on how well my X channel is performing in Google Search. I now added my YouTube channel and here are some screenshots of that:

Google also created a new help document explaining how to use this data including:

Understand your Search audience : Use the Insights report to identify the top, trending up, and trending down query groups sending traffic from Google Search to your social and video content. Analyzing these search term themes helps you understand what your audience cares about, providing data-driven inspiration for your next video topic, caption, or hashtag strategy.

: Use the Insights report to identify the top, trending up, and trending down query groups sending traffic from Google Search to your social and video content. Analyzing these search term themes helps you understand what your audience cares about, providing data-driven inspiration for your next video topic, caption, or hashtag strategy. Spot trending content : Use the 24-hour filter to identify sudden traffic spikes from Google Search to your recent posts, enabling you to cross-promote the trending content on other platforms.

: Use the 24-hour filter to identify sudden traffic spikes from Google Search to your recent posts, enabling you to cross-promote the trending content on other platforms. Analyze across platforms : Export performance data from multiple properties into a single spreadsheet to compare how your content performs side-by-side on YouTube, Instagram, X, or TikTok.

: Export performance data from multiple properties into a single spreadsheet to compare how your content performs side-by-side on YouTube, Instagram, X, or TikTok. Optimize existing content : Use Search Console to guide your strategy with data by identifying older videos that are regaining search traction, indicating which posts you might want to pin to your social or video feed, or expand into a part two. Additionally, you can use Search Console annotations to track whether external updates, like rewriting a YouTube title or TikTok caption, affect your search performance over time.

: Use Search Console to guide your strategy with data by identifying older videos that are regaining search traction, indicating which posts you might want to pin to your social or video feed, or expand into a part two. Additionally, you can use Search Console annotations to track whether external updates, like rewriting a YouTube title or TikTok caption, affect your search performance over time. Compare formats: For example, you could apply page filters or comparison mode to evaluate the performance of your video playlists, or contrast the search traffic of short-form versus full-length videos.

Platform properties are globally available to everyone 🥳 We're also publishing a new guide on how to analyze your social and video content performance. Read more at https://t.co/TBqHGqdVqi pic.twitter.com/EL5zuWYLJR — Daniel Waisberg (@danielwaisberg) July 29, 2026

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