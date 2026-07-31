Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says blocking internal search result pages is no longer a requirement and there won't be a penalty but it can lead to other big issues. Google Ads has this new insights carousel. Microsoft Advertising is moving its Predictive Matching targeting option to Search term matching within AI Max. Google has begun alerting some advertisers that it will soon require D-U-N-S numbers for businesses and users to be verified. Google Business Profiles has a products pending bug, why so many bugs? ChatGPT Ads Manager is testing "Agent" campaignt types. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, check it out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

New diagnostic in Google Analytics for aggregate parameter issues, Google Analytics Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.