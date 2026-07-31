Daily Search Forum Recap: July 31, 2026

Jul 31, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says blocking internal search result pages is no longer a requirement and there won't be a penalty but it can lead to other big issues. Google Ads has this new insights carousel. Microsoft Advertising is moving its Predictive Matching targeting option to Search term matching within AI Max. Google has begun alerting some advertisers that it will soon require D-U-N-S numbers for businesses and users to be verified. Google Business Profiles has a products pending bug, why so many bugs? ChatGPT Ads Manager is testing "Agent" campaignt types. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap, check it out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

SEO

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Search Engine Optimization

Facebook Answers AI-Generated 6 Million Pages Is Google Scaled Content Abuse

Nov 5, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Expands AI Content Disclosure Label To More Regions

Nov 5, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Channel Report Definitions Coming To Search & Shopping

Nov 5, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Mode Integrates With Home Services Booking

Nov 5, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Can Temporarily Protect Important URLs From Being Deindexed

Nov 5, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Car Dealership Inventory Limited Pilot

Nov 5, 2026 - 7:15 am
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Platform Properties Live, Google Ads Lead Journey Mapping, Microsoft Ads, ChatGPT Ads & More SEO
Next Story: Google Search Filter By Recent Broken (Fixed)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.