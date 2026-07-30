Google Shopping Ads With AI-Generated Descriptions

Jul 30, 2026 - 7:32 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Shopping Cart Image

Google is now testing AI-generated descriptions on shopping and product ads. We saw this with normal sponsored results earlier this month, Google confirmed it was a small test then, and now we are seeing it on shopping ads.

This variation was spotted by Brodie Clark, who posted on X and SERP Alerts screenshots - here are those screenshots:

Google Ai Generated Descriptions Shopping Ads

In the earlier July finding, a Google spokesperson told us, "This is a small experiment to see if adding AI-generated context to Search ads helps people make more informed decisions."

Here is what that looked like:

Google Ad Ai Generated Summary2

This really upset advertisers who are paying for their listings and are concerned the AI-generated text would negatively impact the click-through rates on those listings.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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