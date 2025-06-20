For the original iTunes version, click here.

This week we covered the ongoing Google search ranking volatility. Google is now officially counting AI Mode in Google Search Console’s performance reports, but good luck understanding it. Google is testing Audio Overviews in Google Search. Google AI Mode is now within people also ask and Chrome. Google rolled out the Search Live feature in labs but it is audio only. Google added troubleshooting details to its help document on how to block your content from showing in AI features. Some of Google’s knowledge panels are taking you to the wrong site. Longer-lasting and larger SEO issues can take Google longer to process and can take quite some time, John Mueller of Google said. Google is investigating concerns with pages being translated when clicked from the search results. Google’s John Mueller said no AI system currently uses the LLMs.txt. Google Ads is testing a horizontal line filled halfway. Google Ads is testing a new chart interface. Google Ads has new step-by-step conversion setup process. Google Merchant Center now has website-reported autofeeds to streamline inventory flow. Google Merchant Center also updated some of its interface. Google Local Service Ads is testing a background checked label. Google Business Profiles has a new Google Posts interface. Google is testing swapping the site name and URL in the snippet. Bing is testing dropping Microsoft’s name and logo from the search bar. OpenAI released a search quality update for ChatGPT. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

