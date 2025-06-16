Google Ads seems to be testing a new charts and graphing user interface with larger boxes and visuals in the campaign tab. It also seems to give you new ways to layout the data and visualize the data in these charts.

Melissa Mackey spotted this update and posted some screenshots on X. She wrote, "Big metric boxes above the graph in the Campaigns tab in Google Ads." Adding, "Some pretty cool new features on the new Google Ads graphs - under "Adjust" you can select different chart types and metrics like conversion delay, anomalies, etc."

Here are some of her screenshots:

It seems a lot of folks in the PPC community are excited by this update.

I kept thinking the UI was glitching and showing me the Overview on top of the Campaigns page, haha. I do like the numbers and the comparisons - helpful! — Melissa L Mackey (@beyondthepaid) June 12, 2025

It's a great new feature! — Melissa L Mackey (@beyondthepaid) June 13, 2025

