Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said larger issues that linger longer on your site, with unrelated content, can take a longer time for Google Search to process. Google added new troubleshooting documentation around blocking content from Google AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google is investigating concerns over search sending people to hosted translated pages, instead of your site. Google Local Service Ads tests a background checked label. Google Video search is testing language speaker icons. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.