Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said larger issues that linger longer on your site, with unrelated content, can take a longer time for Google Search to process. Google added new troubleshooting documentation around blocking content from Google AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google is investigating concerns over search sending people to hosted translated pages, instead of your site. Google Local Service Ads tests a background checked label. Google Video search is testing language speaker icons. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

