Google Ads is refreshing the interface for the conversion actions and conversion setup process. It is a new step-by-step process that is much easier to use than the old version.

Saquib Syed who spotted this posted about it on LinkedIn and wrote, "I must say, it’s designed to make the process simpler and more intuitive, especially for those newer to conversion tracking." "This new UI is clearly aimed at making conversion setup less intimidating, especially for newer advertisers or small businesses," he added.

Here are screenshots, I don't think this is live for all just yet:

Here is how Saquib explained each of the steps:

Step 1: Clicking the "+" to create a new conversion (on the Goals Summary Page) now opens a guided setup titled "Simpler conversion measurement setup." This walks you through the process step-by-step instead of showing all fields at once. (See Image 1)

Step 2: Google asks you what do you want to measure. Here, all the conversion types/categories (leads, purchases, sign-ups, etc. are presented clearly. (See Image 2)

Step 2.1: Event creation is back, Saquib said. You now get two options: (1) Create a codeless event and (2) create a manual event (See Image 3)

Step 3: Choosing manual event takes you to a clean new layout where you get all tracking instructions (Gtag, GTM, email instructions, conversion label, etc.). Once done, → Finish setup. (Image 4)

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.