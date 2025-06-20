Google Local Service Ads Tests Background Checked Labels

Google is testing adding the text "background checked" to the local service ads listings in the Google local search results. This seems to be instead of the Google Screened or verified labels.

Google just slaps on the text "Background checked" in the local listing, to show searchers Google vetted this company in some fashion.

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath who posted the following screenshot on X:

I think I prefer the big green Google Screened or verified icons but Google always be testing...

Forum discussion at X.

 

