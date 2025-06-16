Microsoft is testing removing its own name from the Bing search results box at the top left of the page. So it just says Bing, with the Microsoft logo next to it, when it normally says Microsoft Bing with the Microsoft logo next to it. Plus, Microsoft is testing this with just the blue Bing logo.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

Here it is with just the Bing logo:

I cannot replicate this, but this is what I see:

Previously we saw Microsoft removing the whole name and just leaving the logo. Here was that test:

There is this "Back to Bing Search" alt tag also:

Bing is testing a new logo near the search bar. When you hover over it, a title appears that says 'Back to Bing Search'. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/hkKQhmLHo0 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) June 16, 2025

