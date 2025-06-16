Bing Tests Dropping Microsoft Name From Bing Search Box

Jun 16, 2025 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Microsoft Logo Building

Microsoft is testing removing its own name from the Bing search results box at the top left of the page. So it just says Bing, with the Microsoft logo next to it, when it normally says Microsoft Bing with the Microsoft logo next to it. Plus, Microsoft is testing this with just the blue Bing logo.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

Bing Search Just Bing Logo

Here it is with just the Bing logo:

Bing Logo Only

I cannot replicate this, but this is what I see:

Bing Full Logo Name

Previously we saw Microsoft removing the whole name and just leaving the logo. Here was that test:

Bing Logo Microsoft Test

There is this "Back to Bing Search" alt tag also:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2025

Jun 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Now Counting AI Mode Clicks, Impressions & Positions

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Rolls Out New Interface For Google Posts

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Previously Visited Links Issue

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Some Google Knowledge Panel Buttons Going To Wrong Sites

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Step-By-Step Conversion Setup

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Tests New Charts Interface For Campaigns
Next Story: Google Merchant Center Updates Some User Interface Elements

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.