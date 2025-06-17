A few months ago, Google added big blue buttons to the knowledge panels within the Google Search results but now, some of those knowledge panels buttons are taking searchers to the wrong site or a site that does not exist.

Here are some examples that popped up over the course of a week or so.

Patrick Stox noticed Ahref's knowledge panel went to some other site, he posted about it on X with this screenshot:

Then Lily Ray via @shawnrubel spotted the John Deere knowledge panel button going to a website that does not exist:

Tom Critchlow spotted the Love and Lemons website button going to the .mx domain, not the .com:

Gagan Ghorta spotted Uber Eats goes to ubereatsa.com - which does not work:

These are just some examples, I suspect there are a lot of other issues with these Google knowledge panel buttons. And to be clear, I personally was able to replicate all of these when I tried them earlier.

I wonder if this is not just a bug but some sort of hack...

Forum discussion at threads above...