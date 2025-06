Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

A few months ago, Google added big blue buttons to the knowledge panels within the Google Search results but now, some of those knowledge panels buttons are taking searchers to the wrong site or a site that does not exist.

Here are some examples that popped up over the course of a week or so.

Patrick Stox noticed Ahref's knowledge panel went to some other site, he posted about it on X with this screenshot:

Then Lily Ray via @shawnrubel spotted the John Deere knowledge panel button going to a website that does not exist:

Tom Critchlow spotted the Love and Lemons website button going to the .mx domain, not the .com:

Gagan Ghorta spotted Uber Eats goes to ubereatsa.com - which does not work:

These are just some examples, I suspect there are a lot of other issues with these Google knowledge panel buttons. And to be clear, I personally was able to replicate all of these when I tried them earlier.

I wonder if this is not just a bug but some sort of hack...

