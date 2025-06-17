Some Google Knowledge Panel Buttons Going To Wrong Sites

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:21 am 2 by
Filed Under Google

Google Brain Broken

A few months ago, Google added big blue buttons to the knowledge panels within the Google Search results but now, some of those knowledge panels buttons are taking searchers to the wrong site or a site that does not exist.

Here are some examples that popped up over the course of a week or so.

Patrick Stox noticed Ahref's knowledge panel went to some other site, he posted about it on X with this screenshot:

Ahref Google Panel Broken

Then Lily Ray via @shawnrubel spotted the John Deere knowledge panel button going to a website that does not exist:

John Deere Google Panel Broken

Tom Critchlow spotted the Love and Lemons website button going to the .mx domain, not the .com:

Love Lemons Google Panel Broken

Gagan Ghorta spotted Uber Eats goes to ubereatsa.com - which does not work:

Uber Google Panel Broken

These are just some examples, I suspect there are a lot of other issues with these Google knowledge panel buttons. And to be clear, I personally was able to replicate all of these when I tried them earlier.

I wonder if this is not just a bug but some sort of hack...

Forum discussion at threads above...

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2025

Jun 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Now Counting AI Mode Clicks, Impressions & Positions

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Rolls Out New Interface For Google Posts

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Previously Visited Links Issue

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Some Google Knowledge Panel Buttons Going To Wrong Sites

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Step-By-Step Conversion Setup

Jun 17, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads New Step-By-Step Conversion Setup
Next Story: Google Search Previously Visited Links Issue

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.