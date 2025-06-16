Google has made some more minor changes to the Google Merchant Center user interface. Specifically, Google moved where the merchants access settings section is and also updated the sidebar with collapsible menu items.

These changes were spotted by Emmanuel Flossie who posted about this on his blog and on LinkedIn. He said:

While a minor update on the surface, this change is a welcome one for usability. By removing the gear icon — which many users overlooked or misunderstood — and replacing it with a plainly labeled “Settings” section, Google is making the platform more intuitive, especially for new or less technical users.

Here is the new settings section that can be found at the top right section:

Additionally, Google has added a collapsible drop-down menu to help declutter the sidebar. You can see that in the screenshot above as well.

So when you login to your Merchant Center account, you may notice these changes.

