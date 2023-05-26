Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Marketing Live AI Ads, Google Search Ranking Update, Topic Authority Ranking System & More

This week, we had the big Google Marketing Live event where Google showcased more of how ads will work on the new Google Search Generative Experience. Google launched the new Search Generative Experience to some searchers last minute (so this is not in my video). Google also showed us how AI would help advertisers build ads. Google Merchant Center is getting a revamp with Google Merchant Center Next. Google also launched Google Product Studio, PMax AI features, and much more. We also had an unconfirmed Google search ranking update on May 22 and May 23rd. Google spoke about an old ranking system named topic authority ranking. Google did its last batch for mobile-first indexing after six and a half years. Google had a bug with video content between May 4th and May 17th, resulting in a possible drop in traffic from Google Search. Google job search also had a weird indexing bug for a few days this week. Google is testing a new interactive “suggestions for your search.” Google added an edit code button to the rich results test. Google now supports site names for subdomains on mobile. There is this weird crawl error issue with AMP URLs in Search Console. Google replaced the trusted store badge with a top-quality store badge. Google is testing 3D / AR images on desktop search. Google can also show both the 3D and 360 labels for those products on mobile search. Google is testing placing the services button first in the local maps results. Google Business Profiles is testing a carousel for business images. I have screenshots of the new Microsoft pubCenter Next. Google Bard now supports images in the answer. Bing Chat doubled its character limit. Bing Search is the default search service for Open AI’s ChatGPT. And programming note, I am offline today; this and all my other stuff on Friday were pre-written, pre-recorded, and scheduled to go live. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

