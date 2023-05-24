Bing Search Is The Default Search Engine For ChatGPT

Microsoft announced yesterday a lot of AI news, like Google Ads did, but the big news at least for us is that Bing Search is now the default search engine for OpenAI's ChatGPT. "We are bringing Bing to ChatGPT as the default search experience," Yusuf Mehdi, VP at Microsoft, wrote.

Now, those using ChatGPT will start to see Bing Search as an option in ChatGPT. Then in the upcoming future, Bing will be an option as a plugin for free users of ChatGPT: It looks like this:

We all know Bing Chat is able to bring in really recent answers from breaking news or other freshly indexed content. Now, with this deal, ChatGPT should be able to do something similar as well. "ChatGPT will now have a world-class search engine built-in to provide timelier and more up-to-date answers with access from the web. Now, ChatGPT answers can be grounded by search and web data and include citations so you can learn more - all directly from within chat," Microsoft added.

