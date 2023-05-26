Microsoft pubCenter (Next) Set Up & Configuration

The other day, I reported that Microsoft was sending invites to relaunch and expand Microsoft pubCenter, Microsoft's AdSense alternative. So I signed up and was given access the other day and I wanted to share some screenshots of the screens.

The first thing you get is an email saying "You've been selected from the waitlist." You then click over from the email to sign up with their form. After you sign up, you immediately have access to the new pubCenter at next.pubcenter.microsoft.com as opposed to the old one at pubcenter.microsoft.com. So I guess this new version is named Microsoft pubCenter Next?

You are asked to set up your payment settings, which I did not do yet, but you can imagine that it asks for your bank details, tax ID and so forth. Here is a screenshot of the welcome screen:

I then entered my business information, which I did not screenshot for you.

After that, I went to set up my ad unit. I was asked to pick a layout, a template and an ad unit type (there is only one offered but "search" and "other" are coming soon). Then I was able to copy and paste the code snippet into my site.

Here are those screenshots:

What is interesting is that when you click on the reports within pubCenter next, I guess that is what they are calling it? You are taken to a notice that says "Reports aren’t available in the latest version of pubCenter yet. To access reports through the previous version, click Go to reports."

You are able to control ad units, sites that show your ads, block ads, see reports and manage your account.

I am not sure when my pending status will be removed but below this paragraph I'll embed an ad, when the ad shows, that means it is active:

Forum discussion at Twitter.