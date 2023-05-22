Bing Chat Doubles Character Chat Limit

May 22, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Double Bing Robots

Microsoft has doubled the character limit of Bing Chat from 2,000 characters to now 4,000 characters. This is still rolling out for some users, but I personally see it in creative and precise mode, not in the standard balanced mode.

This was posted on Saturday by Microsoft's CEO of Bing, Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter.

Bing Chat 4000 Characters

The previous character limit was 2,000 characters and now it is twice that many for some users.

So now you can be twice as long with your questions to Bing Chat.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus