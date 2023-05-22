Bing Chat Doubles Character Chat Limit

Microsoft has doubled the character limit of Bing Chat from 2,000 characters to now 4,000 characters. This is still rolling out for some users, but I personally see it in creative and precise mode, not in the standard balanced mode.

This was posted on Saturday by Microsoft's CEO of Bing, Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter.

The previous character limit was 2,000 characters and now it is twice that many for some users.

So now you can be twice as long with your questions to Bing Chat.

