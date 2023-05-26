Google Search Product Listings 3D & 360 Imagery Are Different

The other day, I reported that Google was testing replacing the 3D label with a 360 label. Well, I may have been wrong because 360 and 3D may be different and not the same. We are now seeing Google show both 3D and 3560 labels on product listings in the same product grid, which means to me, they are different.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and posted a screenshot of this on Twitter - here it is, showing both the 3D and 360 label on the product image:

So maybe 3D is the augmented reality version where 360 just lets you see the image itself in a 360 degree view?

Forum discussion at Twitter.