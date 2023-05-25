Google Trusted Store Badge Replaced With Top Quality Store Badge

May 25, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story
Share This
 

Apple Retail Store Google Logo

Google has replaced the "Trusted Store" badge in the product results within Google Search with a "Top Quality Store" badge. Google said, "there’s no action you need to take, and the update will not affect your performance metrics at all."

Here is an example of the new Top Quality Store badge:

click for full size

Google added, "We’re updating the “Trusted Store” badge, so now when you score an excellent rating on your Shopping experience scorecard, the badge will say "Top Quality Store" instead." Note that the Shopping experience scorecard program is only available if you're participating in Buy on Google or free listings in the US, AU, NZ, and CA.

The Google Trusted Stores program to all U.S. merchants back in 2012, along with that came a badge in the search results to make those listings stand out. FYI - here is how to qualify for this trusted store badge.

Here is the old "trusted store" version:

Google Trusted Store Badge New

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: May 24, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus