Google Trusted Store Badge Replaced With Top Quality Store Badge

Google has replaced the "Trusted Store" badge in the product results within Google Search with a "Top Quality Store" badge. Google said, "there’s no action you need to take, and the update will not affect your performance metrics at all."

Here is an example of the new Top Quality Store badge:

Google added, "We’re updating the “Trusted Store” badge, so now when you score an excellent rating on your Shopping experience scorecard, the badge will say "Top Quality Store" instead." Note that the Shopping experience scorecard program is only available if you're participating in Buy on Google or free listings in the US, AU, NZ, and CA.

The Google Trusted Stores program to all U.S. merchants back in 2012, along with that came a badge in the search results to make those listings stand out. FYI - here is how to qualify for this trusted store badge.

Here is the old "trusted store" version:

