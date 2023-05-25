Google Job Search Bug Won't Show Recent Job Postings

There was a bug with Google Jobs Search that wouldn't show new or recent job listings from the past three days. The issue has been going on for the past several days and after four or so days of it being an issue, Google finally fixed it at around 2 pm ET yesterday. I wanted to document the issue, so you see what happened.

So if you search for [jobs near me] and then click on the "past 3 days" button, Google will take you to a blank screen, with zero job listings.

Here is a GIF I made so you can see this in action (click to enlarge):

This means, if you run a jobs site or you get a lot of traffic to your job section on your site, traffic may have seriously dropped.

There have been numerous complaints about this starting from a few days ago in the Google Webmaster Help forums and also on Twitter from several SEOs.

Here are some, not all, of those complaints:

@JohnMu @googlesearchc any idea why jobs have stopped indexing for past 3+ days globally? pic.twitter.com/H0je33WzmI — Dylan Buckley (@dylankbuckley) May 23, 2023

Maybe @searchliaison could shed some light on the issue? — Ossian Ravn Engmark (@SEOssian) May 23, 2023

How come more people are not talking about this at this point? I mean at least we need an official answer @JohnMu — Emre Gülaydın (@emregulaydin14) May 24, 2023

Yes @alexchukovski we are also facing same issue.. how can we get an update, when the issue will be fixed?@JohnMu Can you help us by any means? — Krishna Kanth (@PoosarlaKanth) May 23, 2023

This was fixed around 2 pm ET yesterday, May 24th:

it is working for me in New York pic.twitter.com/i0mqnEQKVf — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 24, 2023

Forum discussion at Google Webmaster Help forums and Twitter.