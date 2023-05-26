Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has opened up the new Search Generative Experience to some waitlisted users. I have access to the new Microsoft pubCenter, I share some screenshots. Google product listings 3D and 360 labels are different. There is a Google Business Profile bug with inviting owners. Google Business Profiles is testing an image carousel in the business listing. And I posted the weekly video recap. I was offline Friday, so the video recap is missing the SGE news and I didn't have time to play with SGE, more on that next week.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Generative Experience Live For Some Waitlisted Users
Google announced yesterday, a bit after 11 am ET, that it has begun to invite waitlisted users to try to new Search Generative Experience. "Today, we're starting to open up access to Search Labs, a new program to access early experiments from Google," Google wrote.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Marketing Live AI Ads, Google Search Ranking Update, Topic Authority Ranking System & More
This week, we had the big Google Marketing Live event where Google showcased more of how ads will work on the new Google Search Generative Experience. Google also showed us how AI would help advertisers build ads. Google Merchant Center is getting a revamp with Google Merchant Center Next. Google also launched Google Product Studio...
- Microsoft pubCenter (Next) Set Up & Configuration
The other day, I reported that Microsoft was sending invites to relaunch and expand Microsoft pubCenter, Microsoft's AdSense alternative. So I signed up and was given access the other day and I wanted to share some screenshots of the screens.
- Google Search Product Listings 3D & 360 Imagery Are Different
The other day, I reported that Google was testing replacing the 3D label with a 360 label. Well, I may have been wrong because 360 and 3D may be different and not the same. We are now seeing Google show both 3D and 3560 labels on product listings in the same product grid, which means to me, they are different.
- Google Business Profile Bug: Unable To Invite New Owners
Google Business Profiles has a bug that prevents you from inviting a new owner to your Business Profile listing. You can invite new managers, but inviting new owners does not currently work (at least when I wrote this story).
- Google Business Profiles Panel Tests Image Slider
Google is testing adding an image carousel directly in the business profile panel. So at the top of a business profile listing you see these business images. In this test, you can swipe the images to see more.
- Dr. Michio Kaku Giving Google Talk
Here is a photo from the Google NYC office from a week or so ago where you have Dr. Michio Kaku giving Google Talk at the office there.
- Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Friday
This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous, from Thursday night, May 25th, through late Saturday night, May 27th. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand...
