Daily Search Forum Recap: May 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has opened up the new Search Generative Experience to some waitlisted users. I have access to the new Microsoft pubCenter, I share some screenshots. Google product listings 3D and 360 labels are different. There is a Google Business Profile bug with inviting owners. Google Business Profiles is testing an image carousel in the business listing. And I posted the weekly video recap. I was offline Friday, so the video recap is missing the SGE news and I didn't have time to play with SGE, more on that next week.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

How To Create Disruptive, Innovative Content, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.