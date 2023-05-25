Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Friday

This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous, from Thursday night, May 25th, through late Saturday night, May 27th. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand, and not written during the holiday hours.

I will be completely offline, so any social media posts, tweets, or anything coming from this site, or my social channels are all scheduled beforehand.

I won't be able to reply to comments, remove spam or break any stories on those days. I will catch up when I get back online. Also, I don't have a way to schedule posts on Bluesky or my personal Facebook page, so those will be empty during these days.

Feel free to check out the archives or catch up with the weekly videos, check out the new search vlogs or just browse the search pics. Oh, and if you have nothing to do, feel free to subscribe to my YouTube channel.

For more on this holiday, check out Wikipedia.

For all those celebrating the holiday - have a good one and I'll be back late Saturday night.