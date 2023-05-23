Google Tests Services Button First In Local & Map Search Results

Google seems to be testing displaying the "services" button as the first action button in the local and maps search result listings. Usually, the first action buttons would be the call button, the directions, or even the website buttons. But Google is testing showing the "services" button first.

This was first spotted by Allie Margeson who posted a screencast on Twitter of this in action in the local pack, to local finder within Google Search. Here is a screenshot from her screencast:

Here is the video:

👀 “Services” as the first action button on a search in Google Maps - even more prominent than the call, website and directions CTAs. Google wants you to give searchers the answers in the search results. Don’t sleep on optimizing Services! pic.twitter.com/KqfAQsbamW — Allie Margeson (@SeoAllie) May 17, 2023

Joy Hawkins also was able to replicate this by posting a screenshot on Twitter of this on the map packs within Google Maps:

I am not sure if this is rolling out, was just a test or something else.

Forum discussion at Twitter.