Google Tests Services Button First In Local & Map Search Results

May 23, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google seems to be testing displaying the "services" button as the first action button in the local and maps search result listings. Usually, the first action buttons would be the call button, the directions, or even the website buttons. But Google is testing showing the "services" button first.

This was first spotted by Allie Margeson who posted a screencast on Twitter of this in action in the local pack, to local finder within Google Search. Here is a screenshot from her screencast:

Here is the video:

Joy Hawkins also was able to replicate this by posting a screenshot on Twitter of this on the map packs within Google Maps:

Google Maps Results Services Button

I am not sure if this is rolling out, was just a test or something else.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

